Royal Bank of Canada Has $31.41 Million Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 534,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 59,229 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.11% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $31,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 340,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,001,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.6% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter worth $90,000. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 22,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 44.4% during the second quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 44,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,600,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEG stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.43. 50,144 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,951,089. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.22 and a 52 week high of $62.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.29.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.04). Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is presently 60.26%.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.82, for a total value of $38,012.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,137 shares in the company, valued at $3,596,712.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $94,297.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 81,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,673,041.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,758 shares of company stock valued at $3,433,642. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PEG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $59.40 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.08.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

