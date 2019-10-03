Royal Bank of Canada Has $32.27 Million Stock Position in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 316,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 32,194 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $32,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 30,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 21,547 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Michael J. Deppe sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $530,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,039,126. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock traded down $1.07 on Wednesday, reaching $105.25. 15,808 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 830,792. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.61 and its 200-day moving average is $98.46. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a one year low of $78.95 and a one year high of $108.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.87.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.60%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DGX. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Quest Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.06.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

