Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Stock Holdings in Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its holdings in Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,993,259 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 74,648 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.91% of Umpqua worth $33,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UMPQ. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Umpqua by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,429,165 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $337,080,000 after acquiring an additional 570,822 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its holdings in Umpqua by 16.1% in the second quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 14,443,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $239,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004,171 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Umpqua by 2.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,008,103 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,495,000 after acquiring an additional 89,881 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Umpqua by 0.4% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,339,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,401,000 after acquiring an additional 12,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Umpqua by 2.3% in the second quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 2,817,932 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,749,000 after acquiring an additional 64,325 shares during the last quarter. 86.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Torran B. Nixon sold 5,303 shares of Umpqua stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total transaction of $81,188.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,582,196.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Luis Machuca sold 10,000 shares of Umpqua stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total value of $167,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,954 shares in the company, valued at $133,388.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,523 shares of company stock worth $369,680. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UMPQ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Raymond James set a $17.00 price objective on Umpqua and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Umpqua in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of UMPQ traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.78. 267,383 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,110,594. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.68. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.09. Umpqua Holdings Corp has a 1-year low of $15.06 and a 1-year high of $21.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $348.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.90 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 25.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Umpqua Holdings Corp will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.53%.

Umpqua Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

