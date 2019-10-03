Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for North American Palladium (TSE:PDL)

North American Palladium (TSE:PDL)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$26.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 35.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on North American Palladium from C$17.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Shares of TSE PDL traded up C$0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$19.20. 275,788 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,935. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion and a PE ratio of 6.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$16.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.30. North American Palladium has a fifty-two week low of C$9.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.30.

North American Palladium (TSE:PDL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.64 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$125.70 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that North American Palladium will post 1.8979937 earnings per share for the current year.

About North American Palladium

North American Palladium Ltd. produces precious metals in Canada. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, nickel, copper, and other metals. It primarily holds interest in the Lac des Iles mine that is located to the northwest of Thunder Bay, Ontario. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

