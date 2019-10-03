Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBS) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBS) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

RBS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Macquarie downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

NYSE RBS traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.81. 1,039,540 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 908,949. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a 1-year low of $4.33 and a 1-year high of $7.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Royal Bank of Scotland Group had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 6.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Scotland Group will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBS. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Scotland Group during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Scotland Group during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Scotland Group during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Scotland Group during the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Scotland Group during the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Royal Bank of Scotland Group

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

