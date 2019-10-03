RPC (NYSE:RES) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

RPC (NYSE:RES) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

RES has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of RPC from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of RPC from $5.50 to $4.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of RPC from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. AltaCorp Capital reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of RPC in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of RPC from $5.50 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.31.

Shares of NYSE RES traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.34. 61,984 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,640,042. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.43, a PEG ratio of 377.46 and a beta of 1.09. RPC has a 1 year low of $4.88 and a 1 year high of $17.24.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). RPC had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 4.55%. The firm had revenue of $358.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of RPC during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of RPC during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RPC during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of RPC during the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of RPC during the first quarter worth approximately $154,000. 33.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RPC

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

