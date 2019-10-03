RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Receives $68.67 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.67.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RPM shares. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of RPM International in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of RPM International in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of RPM International from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $72.00 target price on shares of RPM International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.

In other news, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total value of $73,194.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,299.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of RPM International by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 262,415 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,231,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in RPM International in the 1st quarter worth about $332,000. Winfield Associates Inc. bought a new position in RPM International in the 2nd quarter worth about $196,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in RPM International by 4,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in RPM International by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 53,336 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. 77.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RPM traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.61. 16,379 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 555,437. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.09. RPM International has a 12 month low of $51.95 and a 12 month high of $70.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.77 and a 200-day moving average of $62.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.26.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.10. RPM International had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that RPM International will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes.

