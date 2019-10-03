Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ RBCN remained flat at $$9.16 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,846. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.14 and its 200 day moving average is $8.46. Rubicon Technology has a 52-week low of $7.24 and a 52-week high of $10.09.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rubicon Technology stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 117,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,920 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 4.37% of Rubicon Technology worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 27.56% of the company’s stock.

Rubicon Technology Company Profile

Rubicon Technology, Inc provides monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems. It offers optical and industrial sapphire products in various shapes and sizes, including round and rectangular windows and wafers, domes, tubes, and rods for a range of end markets comprising defense and aerospace, specialty lighting, instrumentation, sensors and detectors, semiconductor process equipment, electronic substrates, medical, and laser applications.

