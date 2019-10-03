Rupee Price Down 42.5% This Week (RUP)

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded 25% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 3rd. One Rupee coin can now be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. During the last week, Rupee has traded down 42.5% against the U.S. dollar. Rupee has a total market capitalization of $84,942.00 and approximately $175.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00013072 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 38.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rupee Profile

Rupee (CRYPTO:RUP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 4th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 36,121,100 coins. Rupee’s official website is rupeeblockchain.org. Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain. The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rupee’s official message board is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog.

Rupee Coin Trading

Rupee can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupee should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rupee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

