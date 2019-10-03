RWE (FRA:RWE) PT Set at €31.00 by UBS Group

RWE (FRA:RWE) received a €31.00 ($36.05) price target from stock analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.40% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on RWE. Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on shares of RWE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €29.00 ($33.72) price objective on shares of RWE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. HSBC set a €21.00 ($24.42) price objective on shares of RWE and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Macquarie set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on shares of RWE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €35.00 ($40.70) price objective on shares of RWE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. RWE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €26.27 ($30.55).

RWE stock traded down €0.66 ($0.77) during trading on Tuesday, hitting €27.58 ($32.07). 3,552,049 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. RWE has a 52 week low of €14.35 ($16.69) and a 52 week high of €23.28 ($27.07). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €26.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of €23.96.

RWE Company Profile

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

