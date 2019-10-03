Safe Exchange Coin Price Up 6.9% Over Last Week (SAFEX)

Safe Exchange Coin (CURRENCY:SAFEX) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. During the last week, Safe Exchange Coin has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar. One Safe Exchange Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000077 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Safe Exchange Coin has a total market cap of $9.48 million and $669.00 worth of Safe Exchange Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Safe Exchange Coin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.71 or 0.00691194 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00012678 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00031131 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00071188 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000039 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00010861 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Safe Exchange Coin Profile

Safe Exchange Coin is a PoC token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 26th, 2016. Safe Exchange Coin’s total supply is 2,147,483,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,543,157,590 tokens. Safe Exchange Coin’s official Twitter account is @safe_exchange. The official message board for Safe Exchange Coin is safe.exchange. Safe Exchange Coin’s official website is safex.io. The Reddit community for Safe Exchange Coin is /r/safex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Safe Exchange Coin

Safe Exchange Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Exchange Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe Exchange Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safe Exchange Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Exchange Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe Exchange Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.