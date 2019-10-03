Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) Major Shareholder Istar Inc. Purchases 22,500 Shares

Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.04 per share, for a total transaction of $698,400.00. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Istar Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Safehold alerts:

On Friday, September 27th, Istar Inc. bought 15,000 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.95 per share, with a total value of $449,250.00.

On Wednesday, September 25th, Istar Inc. bought 22,500 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.96 per share, with a total value of $674,100.00.

On Friday, September 20th, Istar Inc. bought 43,319 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.88 per share, with a total value of $1,294,371.72.

On Thursday, September 12th, Istar Inc. bought 87,450 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.51 per share, with a total value of $2,493,199.50.

On Friday, September 6th, Istar Inc. bought 22,500 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.59 per share, with a total value of $643,275.00.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Istar Inc. bought 22,500 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.03 per share, with a total value of $653,175.00.

On Wednesday, August 28th, Istar Inc. bought 34,500 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.76 per share, with a total value of $992,220.00.

On Friday, August 23rd, Istar Inc. bought 22,500 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.70 per share, with a total value of $645,750.00.

On Tuesday, August 20th, Istar Inc. bought 22,500 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.04 per share, with a total value of $653,400.00.

On Thursday, August 15th, Istar Inc. bought 40,000 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.52 per share, with a total value of $1,140,800.00.

Shares of SAFE traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.23. 4,924 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,056. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 51.94 and a beta of 0.35. Safehold Inc has a 52 week low of $16.35 and a 52 week high of $34.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.96.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $19.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.77 million. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 32.29%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Safehold Inc will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.156 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.88%.

SAFE has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised Safehold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays increased their target price on Safehold from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAFE. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Safehold by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 18,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Safehold by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 484,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,563,000 after acquiring an additional 34,628 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Safehold by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Safehold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Safehold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $293,000. 18.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

Featured Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.