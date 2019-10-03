Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) Given a €15.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €15.00 ($17.44) price target on Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SZG has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €18.00 ($20.93) price target on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Independent Research set a €16.60 ($19.30) price target on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Commerzbank set a €26.00 ($30.23) price target on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($16.28) price target on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €28.00 ($32.56) price target on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €22.67 ($26.36).

Shares of SZG traded down €0.25 ($0.29) during trading hours on Monday, reaching €14.95 ($17.38). 433,367 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,405. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €16.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of €22.96. Salzgitter has a 52 week low of €14.46 ($16.81) and a 52 week high of €43.78 ($50.91). The company has a market cap of $808.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.62.

Salzgitter Company Profile

Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

