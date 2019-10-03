Sanchez Midstream Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Sanchez Midstream Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.34. Sanchez Midstream Partners shares last traded at $0.34, with a volume of 343 shares trading hands.

Sanchez Midstream Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.86 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sanchez Midstream Partners stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Sanchez Midstream Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 280,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,438 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.61% of Sanchez Midstream Partners worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Sanchez Midstream Partners Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP)

Sanchez Midstream Partners LP engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and operation of midstream and other energy-related assets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Midstream and Production. The Midstream segment engages in gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas, NGLs, and oil.

