SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of SD traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.45. 9,931 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,963. The stock has a market cap of $156.54 million, a P/E ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.78. SandRidge Energy has a 12 month low of $4.27 and a 12 month high of $11.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $75.39 million during the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 0.85%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SandRidge Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,162,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SandRidge Energy by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,296,752 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $15,895,000 after purchasing an additional 53,527 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SandRidge Energy by 11.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,750,935 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $12,117,000 after buying an additional 174,332 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in SandRidge Energy by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,129,584 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $8,596,000 after buying an additional 377,729 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SandRidge Energy during the second quarter worth $5,172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.04% of the company’s stock.

About SandRidge Energy

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Mid-Continent and North Park Basin of the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had 1,095.8 net producing wells; approximately 571,000 net acres under lease; and 2 rigs drilling in the Mid-Continent and 1 rig drilling in the North Park Basin, as well as total estimated proved reserves of 160.2 million barrels of oil equivalent.

