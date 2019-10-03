Savills (LON:SVS) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $888.12

Savills plc (LON:SVS)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $888.12 and traded as low as $864.00. Savills shares last traded at $869.00, with a volume of 73,616 shares trading hands.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Savills in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 859.80 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 888.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.74, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a GBX 4.95 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. Savills’s payout ratio is presently 0.30%.

In related news, insider Stacey Cartwright bought 2,860 shares of Savills stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 863 ($11.28) per share, for a total transaction of £24,681.80 ($32,251.14).

Savills Company Profile (LON:SVS)

Savills plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides real estate services in the Americas, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company advises on commercial, residential, rural, and leisure property; and offers corporate finance advice, investment management, and a range of property related financial services.

