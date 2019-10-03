SBT Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SBTB) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $51.01

SBT Bancorp Inc (OTCMKTS:SBTB)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.01 and traded as low as $51.11. SBT Bancorp shares last traded at $51.11, with a volume of 200 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $70.65 million, a P/E ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.10.

SBT Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SBTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.68 million for the quarter.

SBT Bancorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SBTB)

SBT Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for The Simsbury Bank & Trust Company, Inc that provides commercial banking services to individual consumers and small businesses in Connecticut. The company offers FDIC-insured checking, savings, IRA accounts, and 401K rollover accounts; commercial loans and residential mortgage programs, as well as home equity lines and loans; safe deposits and other customary non-deposit banking services; Internet banking services; and investment products.

