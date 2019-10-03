Schroder Investment Management Group Boosts Stock Position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 2,273.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 14,664 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $1,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BSW Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 4,857 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV purchased a new stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,199,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 166,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have commented on DLR shares. Raymond James upgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. ValuEngine downgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and increased their target price for the company from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Cowen set a $125.00 target price on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.38.

Shares of NYSE DLR traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $129.01. 9,325 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,568,861. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $124.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a one year low of $100.05 and a one year high of $130.10.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($1.48). The firm had revenue of $801.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.48 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 3.01%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s payout ratio is 65.45%.

In other news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

