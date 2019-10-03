Schroder Investment Management Group Buys New Stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,693 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CBRL. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 104.0% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 255 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 298.4% in the second quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 255 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 46.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 117.6% in the second quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 555 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Sardar Biglari sold 149,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $25,723,900.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sandra B. Cochran sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total transaction of $3,280,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,233,945.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 388,851 shares of company stock valued at $66,847,458. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CBRL. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Maxim Group set a $195.00 price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 15th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.22.

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock traded down $2.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $157.52. 2,156 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,344. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $164.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.37. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.12 and a 12-month high of $185.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 17th. The restaurant operator reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $787.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.90 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 36.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, June 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.09%.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

