Schroder Investment Management Group Cuts Holdings in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its position in shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) by 87.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 92,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 656,057 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Tupperware Brands were worth $1,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Tupperware Brands by 1,143.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 366.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 3,762 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 154.3% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,226 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 9.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kriss Cloninger III purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $60,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 53,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,135. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director E V. Goings purchased 33,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $502,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 103,853 shares in the company, valued at $1,557,795. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

TUP stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,878. The stock has a market cap of $768.96 million, a PE ratio of 3.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.95. Tupperware Brands Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $38.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.52.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.04). Tupperware Brands had a net margin of 6.79% and a negative return on equity of 98.57%. The firm had revenue of $475.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.09%. Tupperware Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.12%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TUP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tupperware Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Tupperware Brands from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of Tupperware Brands in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Tupperware Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of various products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

