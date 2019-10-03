Schroder Investment Management Group Has $2.42 Million Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $2,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Exane Derivatives grew its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 51.3% during the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 645.2% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period.

EWJ traded down $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.00. 68,405 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,409,237. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.95 and its 200 day moving average is $54.61. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a one year low of $48.99 and a one year high of $60.60.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

