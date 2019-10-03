Schroder Investment Management Group Invests $1.65 Million in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 33,101 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BRKR. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bruker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Bruker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in shares of Bruker by 153.2% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,532 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Bruker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Bruker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. 66.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bruker alerts:

Shares of Bruker stock traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,265. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.66 and a 200 day moving average of $43.09. Bruker Co. has a 52-week low of $26.10 and a 52-week high of $51.41.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Bruker had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $490.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Bruker Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is 11.43%.

In other Bruker news, VP Mark Munch sold 47,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.87, for a total transaction of $2,023,592.61. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 96,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,118,220.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Burkhard Prause sold 15,702 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total value of $674,557.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,338 shares in the company, valued at $57,480.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BRKR shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bruker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Bruker in a research note on Monday, June 24th. BidaskClub downgraded Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 31st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.90.

Bruker Profile

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry solutions; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

See Also: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.