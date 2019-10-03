Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 61,966 Shares of LG Display Co Ltd. (NYSE:LPL)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its position in LG Display Co Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) by 24.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,137 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 61,966 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in LG Display were worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPL. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of LG Display in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,956,000. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd increased its position in LG Display by 332.7% during the second quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd now owns 473,478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,659,000 after acquiring an additional 364,045 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in LG Display by 23.9% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,877,619 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $16,241,000 after acquiring an additional 362,688 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in LG Display by 5.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,062,932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $23,738,000 after acquiring an additional 166,270 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in LG Display by 49.5% during the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 301,992 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,340,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LPL shares. ValuEngine raised shares of LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of LG Display from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

LPL stock traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $5.60. 2,020 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,320. LG Display Co Ltd. has a 12 month low of $5.08 and a 12 month high of $9.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -21.42 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The electronics maker reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.01). LG Display had a negative return on equity of 2.89% and a negative net margin of 1.79%. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that LG Display Co Ltd. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LG Display Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells thin-film transistor liquid crystal display and organic light-emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels in the Republic of Korea, China, Europe, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. It offers various display panels primarily for use in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, and mobile devices.

