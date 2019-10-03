Schroder Investment Management Group Takes Position in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 2nd quarter valued at $297,076,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Global Payments by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,699,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,314,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392,325 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Global Payments by 3,379.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 869,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,203,000 after acquiring an additional 844,331 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Global Payments by 365.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,058,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,570,000 after acquiring an additional 831,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank bought a new stake in Global Payments in the 2nd quarter worth $101,586,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Alan M. Silberstein sold 700 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.27, for a total transaction of $116,389.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,328,735.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $99,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,982,529.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,410 shares of company stock valued at $5,673,358. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GPN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $188.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $161.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.47.

Shares of NYSE:GPN traded down $1.78 on Wednesday, hitting $156.34. The company had a trading volume of 20,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,994,449. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.20. Global Payments Inc has a 1 year low of $94.81 and a 1 year high of $175.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.02.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.05. Global Payments had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.77%.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

