Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Stake Raised by West Oak Capital LLC

West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 493.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 257.1% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1,681.6% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000.

Shares of SCHH traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.96. 29,952 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 706,982. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $36.73 and a 12-month high of $47.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.16.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.3086 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

