Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Director Sells $425,450.00 in Stock

Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Director David W. Gryska sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total value of $425,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

David W. Gryska also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 17th, David W. Gryska sold 5,000 shares of Seattle Genetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $375,000.00.

NASDAQ:SGEN traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $85.00. 743,302 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 901,427. The company has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.52 and a beta of 1.94. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.71 and a 1-year high of $88.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.90 and a 200 day moving average of $72.09.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.10). Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 36.94%. The business had revenue of $218.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Seattle Genetics by 4.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in shares of Seattle Genetics in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SGEN. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Seattle Genetics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Needham & Company LLC set a $81.00 target price on Seattle Genetics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Seattle Genetics from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised Seattle Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on Seattle Genetics from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.79.

About Seattle Genetics

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

