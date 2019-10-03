SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Sets New 12-Month High at $9.99

Shares of SEGRO plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.99 and last traded at $10.00, with a volume of 500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.99.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SEGXF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised SEGRO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SEGRO from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.21.

About SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF)

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 7 million square metres of space (74 million square feet) valued at over £10 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

