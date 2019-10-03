SelfSell (SSC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.15 Million

SelfSell (CURRENCY:SSC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 3rd. SelfSell has a total market capitalization of $1.15 million and $1.38 million worth of SelfSell was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SelfSell has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. One SelfSell coin can currently be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, OKEx and Bitinka.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00035762 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00001085 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000020 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

About SelfSell

SSC is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2018. SelfSell’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 390,000,000 coins. SelfSell’s official Twitter account is @self_sell and its Facebook page is accessible here. SelfSell’s official website is www.selfsell.com.

Buying and Selling SelfSell

SelfSell can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitinka, LBank and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfSell directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SelfSell should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SelfSell using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

