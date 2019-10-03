Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 8.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,190,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 107,315 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $163,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sempra Energy by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,763,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,128,576,000 after purchasing an additional 641,500 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,693,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $507,621,000 after acquiring an additional 59,774 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,273,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $312,434,000 after acquiring an additional 14,352 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 3.1% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,934,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $243,516,000 after acquiring an additional 57,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 19.9% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,804,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $247,970,000 after acquiring an additional 300,044 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on SRE shares. Barclays started coverage on Sempra Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sempra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America cut Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $141.00 to $142.00 in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Argus increased their target price on Sempra Energy from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sempra Energy from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.44.

In related news, COO Joseph A. Householder sold 14,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total value of $2,048,475.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,991 shares in the company, valued at $6,586,371.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SRE traded down $2.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $143.69. The company had a trading volume of 60,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,374,483. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $104.88 and a twelve month high of $148.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $39.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.89.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 10.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a $0.9675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $3.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 69.48%.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

Recommended Story: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.