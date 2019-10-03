SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) Stock Price Up 5.7%

SenesTech Inc (NASDAQ:SNES) shares rose 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.93 and last traded at $0.92, approximately 115,000 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 247,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.87.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded SenesTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th.

The company has a market capitalization of $24.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.37.

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. SenesTech had a negative return on equity of 169.12% and a negative net margin of 3,432.63%. Equities analysts forecast that SenesTech Inc will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kenneth S. Siegel acquired 696,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $939,999.60. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 702,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $948,453.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Cheryl Ann Dyer sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total value of $47,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 391,165 shares in the company, valued at $465,486.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SenesTech by 96.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 319,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 157,187 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in SenesTech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in SenesTech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in SenesTech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, MRA Associates USA LLC purchased a new position in SenesTech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 7.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SenesTech Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNES)

SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. The company focuses on commercializing ContraPest, a fertility control product for use in controlling rat populations. It is also developing a pipeline of fertility control and animal health products, including feral animal fertility control, non-surgical spay and neutering, boar taint, and animal cancer treatment.

