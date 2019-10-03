Senior (LON:SNR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $182.90

Senior plc (LON:SNR)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 182.90 ($2.39) and last traded at GBX 182.90 ($2.39), with a volume of 1044826 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 187.60 ($2.45).

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Senior in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays lowered Senior to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 295 ($3.85) to GBX 210 ($2.74) in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.14) price target on shares of Senior in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Senior in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 240.83 ($3.15).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.38, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $758.31 million and a PE ratio of 16.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 198.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 215.20.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a GBX 2.28 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Senior’s payout ratio is 0.75%.

In related news, insider David Squires purchased 25,000 shares of Senior stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 197 ($2.57) per share, for a total transaction of £49,250 ($64,353.85).

Senior Company Profile (LON:SNR)

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

