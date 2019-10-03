Seven Group (ASX:SVW) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $17.17

Seven Group Holdings Ltd (ASX:SVW) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.17 and traded as high as $17.61. Seven Group shares last traded at $17.52, with a volume of 687,893 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is A$17.11 and its 200-day moving average is A$18.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.75.

Get Seven Group alerts:

The company also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%. Seven Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.62%.

About Seven Group (ASX:SVW)

Seven Group Holdings Limited engages in the heavy equipment sales and service, equipment hire, media, broadcasting, and energy assets businesses in Australia, the United Arab Emirates, Indonesia, the United States, and New Zealand. It operates through WesTrac, Coates Hire, AllightSykes, Media Investments, Energy, and Other Investments segments.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Seven Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seven Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.