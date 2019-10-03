Severfield (LON:SFR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Severfield (LON:SFR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 100 ($1.31) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 37.36% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 98 ($1.28) price objective on shares of Severfield in a report on Wednesday, June 19th.

SFR traded up GBX 0.90 ($0.01) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 72.80 ($0.95). The company had a trading volume of 32,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,418. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Severfield has a 52-week low of GBX 60.26 ($0.79) and a 52-week high of GBX 77.80 ($1.02). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 66.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 68.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.69 million and a P/E ratio of 11.03.

In other Severfield news, insider Derek Randall sold 29,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 65 ($0.85), for a total value of £18,928.65 ($24,733.63).

Severfield Company Profile

Severfield plc, a structural steelwork company, engages in the designing, manufacturing, fabrication, construction, and erection of steelwork activities in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, Mainland Europe, and internationally. It manufactures metal decking products; composite metal flooring products; and steel and plated beams, steel sections, steelwork products, and intumescent coatings.

