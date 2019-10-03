Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Bought by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,671 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,673 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.10% of Shopify worth $34,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 3,509 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Shopify by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,985 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 903 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. 59.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC cut Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $260.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised their price target on Shopify from $295.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Shopify to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Shopify in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $264.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $335.88.

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $310.36 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $352.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $293.69. The stock has a market cap of $35.07 billion, a PE ratio of -508.79 and a beta of 1.20. Shopify Inc has a 1 year low of $117.64 and a 1 year high of $409.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 11.44 and a current ratio of 11.44.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $361.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.59 million. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 3.85% and a negative net margin of 5.98%. Shopify’s revenue was up 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Shopify Inc will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.