Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Shares Gap Down to $3.89

Silvercorp Metals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.71, but opened at $3.89. Silvercorp Metals shares last traded at $4.01, with a volume of 64,150 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, September 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Silvercorp Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $45.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.50 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,669,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,027,000 after buying an additional 735,100 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,641,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,957,000 after buying an additional 658,548 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,559,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,296,000 after buying an additional 348,653 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,681,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,220,000 after buying an additional 275,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP raised its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 10,871.8% during the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,173,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after buying an additional 1,163,281 shares during the last quarter.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM)

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of precious and base metal mineral properties in China. Its flagship project is the Ying silver-lead-zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China. The company was formerly known as SKN Resources Ltd.

