Simplicity Esports and Gaming (OTCMKTS:WINR) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

Simplicity Esports and Gaming (OTCMKTS:WINR) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of WINR stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,200. Simplicity Esports and Gaming has a twelve month low of $0.56 and a twelve month high of $11.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.32 and a 200-day moving average of $1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company Profile

Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company operates as a virtual reality gaming and sports entertainment company in the United States and India. It owns and operates approximately 30 family entertainment centers across India, as well as a center in the United States. It offers an interactive and fun experience to customers at its centers, blending augmented reality and virtual reality and other games, indoor sports simulation entertainment, and food and beverage options to corporate customers, families, friends, and children.

