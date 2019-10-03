Sincerity Applied Materials Hldngs (OTCMKTS:SINC) Shares Down 98%

Sincerity Applied Materials Hldngs Corp (OTCMKTS:SINC)’s stock price fell 98% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.00 and last traded at $1.00, 2 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at $50.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.00 and a 200-day moving average of $42.34.

Sincerity Applied Materials Hldngs (OTCMKTS:SINC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sincerity Applied Materials Hldngs had a negative net margin of 634.70% and a positive return on equity of 11,521.71%. The company had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter.

About Sincerity Applied Materials Hldngs (OTCMKTS:SINC)

Sincerity Applied Materials Holdings Corp. provides packing materials for the automotive, packaging, building and construction, and engineering industries in the United States and internationally. The company primarily offers breathable plastic films and modified atmosphere packaging products for the packaging of perishable foods, as well as extruded plastic pallets for aluminum cans.

