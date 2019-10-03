SingularDTV 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.16 Million (SNGLS)

SingularDTV (CURRENCY:SNGLS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. One SingularDTV token can currently be purchased for $0.0105 or 0.00000127 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Ethfinex, ChaoEX and Livecoin. In the last week, SingularDTV has traded up 27.5% against the dollar. SingularDTV has a market capitalization of $6.28 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of SingularDTV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SingularDTV alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003003 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012204 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00190384 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.12 or 0.01008543 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000712 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00023630 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00089286 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

SingularDTV Token Profile

SingularDTV’s launch date was October 2nd, 2016. SingularDTV’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. SingularDTV’s official website is singulardtv.com. SingularDTV’s official Twitter account is @SingularDTV and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularDTV is /r/SingularDTV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SingularDTV Token Trading

SingularDTV can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Binance, Liqui, Ethfinex, ChaoEX, Livecoin, OKEx, Braziliex and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularDTV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularDTV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularDTV using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SingularDTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularDTV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.