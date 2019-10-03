Sirius International Insurance Group (NYSE:SG) Shares Sold by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in Sirius International Insurance Group (NYSE:SG) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 290,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,039 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.25% of Sirius International Insurance Group worth $3,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Sirius International Insurance Group in the second quarter worth $1,588,000.

Shares of NYSE:SG traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,574. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.81. Sirius International Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.06 and a fifty-two week high of $17.95.

Sirius International Insurance Group (NYSE:SG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $441.00 million for the quarter.

In other news, CEO Kernan V. Oberting bought 36,682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.93 per share, for a total transaction of $327,570.26. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 131,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,175,598.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey W. Davis bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $92,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 91,982 shares of company stock valued at $873,070.

Sirius International Insurance Group Profile

Sirius International Insurance Group, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-line reinsurance and insurance products in Bermuda and internationally. The company underwrites insurance and reinsurance products for property, accident and health, aviation and space, trade credit, marine and energy, agriculture, casualty, surety, property, environmental, medical travel, contingency, terrorism, cargo lines, and other exposures, as well as offers administration services.

