SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $12.56

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.56 and last traded at $13.70, with a volume of 3303475 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.95.

In other news, CEO David B. Katzman acquired 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.50 per share, with a total value of $684,500.00. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 2,275,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total transaction of $49,727,475.45. In the last three months, insiders purchased 43,800 shares of company stock worth $808,019.

About SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC)

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of approximately 240 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

