Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SNN. Berenberg Bank upgraded Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

Shares of SNN traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.16. The stock had a trading volume of 23,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,291. Smith & Nephew has a 12 month low of $32.22 and a 12 month high of $48.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.41.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNN. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 5,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 20,425 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 857,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,316,000 after acquiring an additional 12,550 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 354.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 32,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 132.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 819 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.76% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder.

