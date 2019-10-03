SnowGem (XSG) Hits Market Capitalization of $522,325.00

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. SnowGem has a total market cap of $522,325.00 and approximately $134,335.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SnowGem has traded up 6.6% against the dollar. One SnowGem coin can now be bought for about $0.0284 or 0.00000345 BTC on popular exchanges including STEX, Mercatox and Graviex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8,232.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.87 or 0.02121847 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $222.82 or 0.02703656 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.40 or 0.00684307 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00012625 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.63 or 0.00687099 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00055957 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.26 or 0.00452064 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012178 BTC.

SnowGem Profile

SnowGem (CRYPTO:XSG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 22nd, 2017. SnowGem’s total supply is 18,485,380 coins and its circulating supply is 18,408,288 coins. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. SnowGem’s official website is snowgem.org.

SnowGem Coin Trading

SnowGem can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Mercatox and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowGem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SnowGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

