SparksPay Achieves Market Cap of $22,605.00 (SPK)

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. One SparksPay coin can currently be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, SouthXchange and Stocks.Exchange. During the last seven days, SparksPay has traded down 7.9% against the dollar. SparksPay has a total market cap of $22,605.00 and approximately $35.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Red Pulse (RPX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001659 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000244 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000059 BTC.

SparksPay Profile

SparksPay (CRYPTO:SPK) is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 22nd, 2017. SparksPay’s total supply is 6,310,817 coins and its circulating supply is 5,483,098 coins. The official website for SparksPay is sparkspay.io. SparksPay’s official message board is medium.com/SparksPay. SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SparksPay Coin Trading

SparksPay can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, SouthXchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparksPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SparksPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

