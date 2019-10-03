SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 261,033 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,361 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $27,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 17,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA XAR traded down $0.97 on Wednesday, hitting $102.94. 133,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,747. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.23 and a fifty-two week high of $112.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.99.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.3954 per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

