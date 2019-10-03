SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) is Klingman & Associates LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Klingman & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,523 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 4.2% of Klingman & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Klingman & Associates LLC owned about 0.12% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $22,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SDY. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 180,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,965,000 after acquiring an additional 6,167 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,164,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,729,000 after acquiring an additional 148,778 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $314,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded down $1.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.14. The stock had a trading volume of 595,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,052. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.24. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $84.28 and a 12-month high of $104.25.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.6903 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

