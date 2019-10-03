SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) Shares Sold by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP lowered its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) by 78.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,026 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.10% of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arjuna Capital grew its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 103.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 8,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 4,387 shares during the last quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP increased its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 390,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,247,000 after purchasing an additional 129,119 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 17,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPYX traded down $0.92 on Wednesday, reaching $71.73. 14,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,343. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.94 and its 200-day moving average is $70.93. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 1-year low of $56.92 and a 1-year high of $78.25.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.3071 per share. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

