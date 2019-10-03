Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) Stock Position Lowered by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC lessened its position in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) by 58.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,848 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPB. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 426,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,029,000 after buying an additional 31,502 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 136.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 283,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,543,000 after purchasing an additional 163,790 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 36.6% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 287,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,742,000 after purchasing an additional 77,032 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 3.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the first quarter worth $329,000.

In other Spectrum Brands news, insider David M. Maura purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.43 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPB stock traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $52.06. 14,124 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,792. Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $40.54 and a 12-month high of $75.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.80.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.13. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 13.21%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. Spectrum Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 47.46%.

SPB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Spectrum Brands from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.39.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware, Stanley, and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

