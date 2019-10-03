Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SPOT. ValuEngine raised Spotify from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Consumer Edge started coverage on Spotify in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Evercore ISI cut Spotify from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Loop Capital raised Spotify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target (up from $170.00) on shares of Spotify in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.27.

NYSE:SPOT traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $114.73. 930,060 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,424,273. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.21 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Spotify has a fifty-two week low of $103.29 and a fifty-two week high of $180.66.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Spotify had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 4.48%. On average, analysts predict that Spotify will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Spotify by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 19,095,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,792,118,000 after acquiring an additional 333,366 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Spotify by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,932,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748,279 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spotify by 10,018.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,794,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767,113 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of Spotify by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 2,049,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,519,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spotify in the 2nd quarter valued at $138,392,000. 49.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

