Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sprague Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th.

Get Sprague Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE SRLP traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.30. 4,050 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,902. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $402.37 million, a PE ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.79. Sprague Resources has a fifty-two week low of $13.76 and a fifty-two week high of $27.45.

Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $662.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.16 million. Sprague Resources had a return on equity of 32.23% and a net margin of 1.19%. Research analysts forecast that Sprague Resources will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRLP. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Sprague Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Beaton Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Sprague Resources by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 20,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Sprague Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,048,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Sprague Resources by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 175,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Finally, Doheny Asset Management CA boosted its stake in Sprague Resources by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 82,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 18,300 shares during the period. 16.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprague Resources Company Profile

Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution, and sale of refined petroleum products and natural gas in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. The Refined Products segment purchases and sells various refined products, such as heating oil, diesel fuel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel, gasoline, and asphalt to wholesale, retail, and commercial customers.

Recommended Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Sprague Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprague Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.