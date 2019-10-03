Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $19.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.98% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Sprouts Farmers have slid and underperformed the industry in the past six months. The company’s earnings beat streak broke with second-quarter 2019 results. The bottom line fell short of consensus mark, after surpassing the same in the preceding three quarters. The top line also came below the estimate. While net sales continued to rise year over year, earnings slid for the second quarter in row. Consequently, the company lowered 2019 view. Nevertheless, the company is taking prudent steps to expand its customer base. The launch of Sprouts.com website and mobile app are testimony to the same. Additionally, the company is trying all means to provide ready-to-eat, ready-to-heat, and ready-to-cook items to customers. However, expectation of gross margin pressure and deleverage in SG&A expenses for the full year raises concern.”

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SFM. BMO Capital Markets cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BidaskClub cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. CIBC reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Sprouts Farmers Market from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.47.

Shares of SFM traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284,944. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 1-year low of $16.46 and a 1-year high of $28.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 2nd quarter valued at $176,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signition LP bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. 93.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

